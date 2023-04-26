Hyundai Mobis Creates World's First Roll-Up Infotainment Screen Display For Cars

Major automakers around the world are focused on adding more and bigger screens to their vehicles. But changing the pattern, Hyundai has come up with a different idea to de-clutter the dashboard of a car. Hyundai and its Mobis technology arm have developed a screen that reduces the space it takes by rolling the screen up. Furthermore, this feature of the screen comes without sacrificing any quality of the screen, like a high-resolution display. The company also claims that this is the first time the technology is being used in the automobile world by bringing it out of the world of smartphones.

The technological advancement in vehicles can be made possible by the use of Organic Emitting Diode (OLED) technology. The use of this tech allows the display to be made using a flexible material instead of glass.

The foldable screens will leave a lot of space on the dashboard giving designers more room for creativity and features. Furthermore, this seems to be in sync with the minimalistic designs that most manufacturers seem to be following in their new vehicles.

The method may be used in a variety of sizes and is effectively adaptable. It could only display a small portion of the screen when you're driving to reduce distractions, but when it's charging, it can expand to its full 16:9 orientation to display videos. According to Hyundai Mobis, this screen can already be rolled up into an area in the dashboard that is 4.7 inches (12 cm) deep and can accommodate displays up to 30 inches in size.

The creator of the technology Hyundai Mobis also claims that the technology might be more appealing to North American and European brands. With this, the company hints that the new technology will not be limited to its parent company.