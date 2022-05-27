When you own a 'Blue Eleos' Lamborghini Urus in India, it is quite hard to go unnoticed even on busy traffic-laden roads, even more so when the colour of your car matches the colour of the Indian cricket team's jersey. This is what happened with the Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma when he was out driving his Lamborghini Urus on the roads in Mumbai. This is the first time the batsman has been spotted on public roads driving his luxury SUV.

It is to be noted that the Lamborghini Urus is not the only exotic car in Rohit Sharma's garage. He owns other luxury cars like BMW M5, but what's common between these cars is their stark blue colour. The unique colour makes the cars stand out even in the crowd. When you think about it, blue seems to be the cricketer's favourite colour as this is the colour he is usually seen in even on the ground when playing for the Indian Cricket team or Mumbai Indians in IPL.

But the colour is not the only special thing about the car. The car from the Italian sports car maker is classified as one of the sports SUVs on the market. The classification as a sports vehicle is wholly justified as the SUV has a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine under the hood. The engine is tuned to produce 650 PS of power and a peak torque of 850 Nm. Moreover, all of this doesn't come cheap; Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini Urus is priced at Rs 3.55 crore in India.

The sports SUV stands toe to toe with top-notch cars like Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne and Audi RSQ8. Taking a closer look, the Lamborghini Urus is based on the same platform as the cars above. But, since it has got the bull emblem on the bonnet, it would not be wrong to say that it is the sportiest of all them.

It is to be noted that the Lamborghini Urus has become a popular choice among Indian celebrities. The car finds space in the garage of Kartik Aryan, Mukesh Ambani, Jr NTR, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh, among others.