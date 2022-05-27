हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hyundai Venue facelift

Upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift design revealed in new digital renderings

A set of new leaked images reveal the forthcoming Hyundai Venue facelift’s exterior in all its glory. The Hyundai Venue rivals the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and likes.

Upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift design revealed in new digital renderings
2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Rendering (Pic: HUM3D)

Next from the country’s second-largest automaker - Hyundai, is reported to be the facelifted Venue. The mid-cycle update for the brand’s compact SUV is intended to be launched in the country by mid-June this year. A host of changes is what the Venue facelift will possess over the outgoing model. While the spy shots of the test prototype have revealed some crisp details about the changes that Venue will get in terms of exterior styling, new leaked images from HUM3D give an even clear picture of the Hyundai Venue facelift.

The front end of the compact SUV will be thoroughly redesigned in the new rendition. In place of the cascading grille, it will have a larger squared-off grille, which merges with the slim tri-piece LED DRLs. This time around, the Venue will not feature the squarish LED DRLs like the outgoing model. Moreover, the grille is surrounded by black inserts to mask the visual bulk. While the headlamp assembly in these leaked images looks unchanged, fog lamp housings remain absent.

The front bumper is also tweaked with a rectangular air dam, accentuated by a chunky silver-finished scuff plate around the chin. Move over to the sides, the new design for the alloy wheels turns up as the most noticeable change.

Also read - 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift India launch on June 16? Here's what to expect

Around the rear fascia, the LED tail lamps are now connected via a slim light bar. Also, they don a squarish theme here. A rectangular black insert is visible on the rear bumper, much like the front air dam, and it accommodates rear fog lamps and reversing lights.

On the inside, the Venue facelift is anticipated to feature a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen display, along with an all-digital instrument cluster. The arrival of the N Line variant of the compact SUV is also being reported. However, the carmaker is tight-lipped about this exercise.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hyundai Venue faceliftHyundai VenueHyundaicompact SUV
Next
Story

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N power figure leaked, to get diesel and petrol engine: Check expected price

Must Watch

PT1M56S

Khabren Khatakhat: Hijab row resurfaces in Karnataka's Mangaluru