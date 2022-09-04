During a raid on an opulent villa in Karachi on Saturday, customs authorities in Pakistan found a luxury Bentley Mulsanne automobile that had been stolen from the UK. When authorities raided the home after receiving information about the stolen car from the UK National Crime Agency, they also discovered unlicensed weapons in another bungalow. According to sources, the car was stolen in London a few weeks ago, and those responsible for the scheme were able to bring it into Pakistan using the credentials of a senior official from an east European nation.

The said diplomat is said to have now been recalled by his government. The vehicle costs more than USD 300,000 (approximately 60.6 million Pakistan rupees, around 2.39 crore Indian rupees), and it is the brand's largest and most expensive handcrafted sedan.

Custom raided a house in DHA Karachi to recover Bentley which was allegedly stolen from London. pic.twitter.com/xoXvQIgiNO — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) September 3, 2022

Officials took the owner of the residence and the broker who sold him the vehicle into custody after the house owner failed to provide adequate documents. The registration of the vehicle has also been forged, said Customs officials. According to the FIR filed by Customs officials, a tax of more than rupees 300 million was evaded due to the smuggling of the stolen vehicle. The Customs official said they are still searching for the main mastermind in the whole racket.

With inputs from PTI