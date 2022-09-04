Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of India's most popular cars and racks quite a few numbers for its makers. Moreover, the small-sized sedan offers consumers quite good cabin space with an affordable price tag. However, even with all these qualities, some consumers are not satisfied with the list of things on offer and seek more. One such person from Kerala took the third generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and modified it with a few changes in its looks suited to his taste. All the credits for the modifications go to Kerala-based Robinson Kalloor Jacob

Taking a closer look, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has gone through a number of modifications which will probably grab the attention of everyone passing by it. The modifiers have taken the top-end variant of the Dzire and changed its appearance with changes in the front end. The sedan now has a more aggressive front end accentuated by its grill and fog lamp. Along with daytime running LEDs and projector headlamps, this Dzire also has LED fog lamps and a black front splitter under the front bumper.

Another noteworthy feature of the modified Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire is its alloy wheels, the car has been equipped with 17-inch multi-spoke white coloured wheels. The car seems to imitate JDMs with a lower side profile with side skirt body panels making it look lower. Furthermore, the rear end of the car gets tail lamps with dark accents, a custom rear bumper, and faux exhausts.

Also read: Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh buys Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth Rs 2.80 crore

The interiors of the car have changed with contrast blue highlights surrounding the centre console, transmission lever, steering wheel, and door panels, the dashboard and door panels are completely black. Some changes have been made to the tech as well, as the car now gets a better music system. However, the powertrain remains the same with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with a 5-speed AMT gearbox.