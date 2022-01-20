हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahindra

Customized Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition delivered to Paralympian Avani Lekhara

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. gifted a Mahindra XUV 700 to Avani Lekhara as a token of appreciation for her exceptional performance in the Tokyo Paralympic 2021.

Customized Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition delivered to Paralympian Avani Lekhara
Image for representation

Mahindra and Mahindra has been on a gifting spree awarding XUV700 Gold Edition to Olympians and Paralympians who made India proud at the Tokyo 2021 games. After handing over the flagship SUV to Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil, Mahindra has now felicitated Avani Lekhara for her exceptional performance in the 10m air rifle standing at the Tokyo Paralympic 2021.

The SUV they gifted to the athlete is a customised version of the XUV700. It has been designed to suit the accessibility needs of the athlete, beautified with certain subtle design elements to appreciate Avani Lekhara's performance.

The custom made XUV700 is equipped with a special seat that has two operations – forward and returns. The forward travel makes the seat move out of the vehicle and lowers down to ensure easy ingress and egress of the co-driver. Further, the seat lowering function addresses a critical challenge the specially-abled faces. It decreases the ingress and egress height and allows a smooth shift from the regular wheelchair to the particular seat.

Read also: Veteran Bollywood Dharmendra shows his love for 60-year-old Fiat 1100, check pic

Designed by Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M Ltd., this custom-made XUV700 AX7L is midnight black with subtle gold accents inside and out. Avani Lekhara’s achievement has been immortalised by embossing her performance record as a badge on the fender and tailgate and golden thread embroidery on all six headrests and the front dashboard.

The XUV700 carries gold plated vertical slats on the already elegant front grille. The vehicle sports the new Mahindra SUV logo in Satin Gold plating. It features Gold accents on seats and IP panels, which have been stitched with fine gold thread as accents.

