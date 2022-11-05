Cyrus Mistry car accident: Police files case against Dr Anahita Pandole for negligent driving

The Kasa police on Saturday filed a charge against co-passenger and driver Anahita Pandole after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident close to Mumbai. "The case has been filed after police recorded her husband Darius Pandole's statement," Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil said. Anahita Pandole is still receiving medical attention in the ICU, according to Palghar police. In the matter involving the passing of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, Kasa police filed a case under sections 304(A), 279, 336, and 338.

Well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on September 4. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.

Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole. The driver of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider, said Palghar Police then.

The motorist may have erred in judgement as the route narrowed from three lanes to two on the bridge, according to the police's initial investigation into the crash. The National Route Authority of India conducted a new examination of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad national highway in response to the two fatalities. Additionally, the tragedy marked the beginning of a wave of stringent enforcement of the requirement that all passengers in four-wheelers wear seatbelts.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

(With inputs from ANI)