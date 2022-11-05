India-bound Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV design revealed with digital rendering; Check pic

Toyota Innova Hycross is all set to be unveiled in the Indonesian market. Following its debut, the car will also be unveiled in India. The car is to be unveiled on November 25. But before that, the automakers have teased the vehicle multiple times. However, the MPV was always covered under a veil of darkness. Lifting that veil, here's a digital render of the Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV and what it might look like upon lifting of curtains.

The Innova Hyrcross might look like what anyone would have expected based on the digital rendering. The MPV draws a lot from its predecessor. However, gives it a modern touch. The front fascia of the MPV sports a hexagonal grill with chrome highlights. Moreover, the bumper has a modern feel to it, studded with LED lighting elements and probably projector headlamps. Another thing that attracts attention is the wide air dam on both sides of the car.

A slightly forward-dipping muscular bonnet, front and rear faux skid plates, wraparound sleek headlamps, chromed window lines, newly designed alloy wheels, heavily raked A-pillars, more prominent C- and D-pillars, as well as a distinctive side crease, black wheel arch cladding, new tail lamps, adjusted boot lid, and bumper, etc. are some additional exterior highlights.

Similarly, the interiors of the MPV are expected to be more upscale than the Innova Crysta because it may also have a brand-new dashboard and centre console. A huge touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree video system, a HUD, a panoramic sunroof, several airbags, a redesigned instrument cluster, ADAS-based driver-assistive, and safety technology, and other features will be included in the equipment list.

The premium MPV will be sold alongside the Crysta and be powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with naturally aspirated gas and a powerful hybrid version of the same engine. It will be extremely fuel efficient and may provide a separate EV mode like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.