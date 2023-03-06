topStoriesenglish2580391
DELHI

Delhi Ashram Flyover Reopens Today, Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Check Timings, Routes To Avoid

The construction work of the Delhi-Ashram flyover started in June 2020 and has been completed at a total cost of Rs 128.25 crore, while the total length of the flyover, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres.

Mar 06, 2023

The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the Ashram Flyover's reopening on Monday at 5 p.m. after the opening of an extension. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, will dedicate the Ashram flyover extension on Monday. The Delhi Traffic Police encouraged commuters to plan their trip as usual and to follow the instructions of its staff members positioned in the region in its advice released on Sunday to avoid disruption. It stated that commuters should use Ashram Flyover for the following destinations instead of Barapulla Flyover.

According to the advisory, only light vehicles coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, and Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung, and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida, and Trans-Yamuna areas area advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover, it said.

"Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. Still not allowed on both carriageways of Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover," it added.

Commuting between Delhi and Noida will become hassle-free after the Ashram flyover extension is opened to the public. The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020.  The project's total cost is Rs 128.25 crore, while the total length of the flyover, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres.

With PTI Inputs

