Delhi at 11th spot for worst traffic in the world, monsoon aggravates jams: Study

As per a recent study by leading navigation system maker TomTom, India's capital Delhi is at the 11th spot in terms of worst traffic management globally. Also, four Indian cities have featured among 25 worst cities in the world for traffic jams. The study further states that Monsoon season aggravates the jam and makes driving conditions even worse.

The TomTom study was done across 58 countries covering 404 cities. As per the study, August 21st, 2021 was the worst day for Delhiites with 71 percent congestion due to heavy rains during the monsoon season. On an average, the congestion recorded at peak morning hours stood at 77 percent, while at evening it stood at 53 percent.

Also read: Hyderabad police announces one time discount for pending challans

Recently, Police Commissioner of Delhi Rakesh Asthana informed that the total number of deaths caused by road accidents increased in the national capital in 2021 as compared to 2020, that is, 1,180 people died last year and 1,151 in 2020. He also shared the data about major traffic offences including red light jumping, overspeeding, triple riding, etc.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police, the total number of compounding challans are 1,74,166 and court challans are 10,71,712." In 2020, the total accidents were 3,976 in Delhi, out of which 1,119 were fatal accidents. In 2021, as many as 4,512 accidents were reported, of which 1,145 were fatal accidents. A total of 1,151 died due to road accidents in Delhi in 2020 whereas, in 2021, a total of 1,180 died in fatal accidents reported," Asthana said.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute