Hyderabad

Hyderabad police announces one time discount for pending challans

The traffic police department said that the decision was made as a ‘humanitarian gesture’ as citizens were facing economic hardships due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Image for representation

The traffic police department of Hyderabad on February 23, announced a one-time discount/concession for citizens who have pending challan. 

In a press release, the traffic police department said that the decision was made as a ‘humanitarian gesture’ as citizens were facing economic hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per sources, 85 percent of challans pertained to the two-wheeler drivers, which belong to the middle and lower class of the society. 

The press release proposed the following discounts depending upon the category of the vehicle:

Two-wheelers

If 25 percent of challan is paid, the remaining 75 percent of pending challan would be waived off. 

Pushcarts and petty vendors (39b cases)

If 20 percent is paid, the remaining 80 percent will be waived off. 

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps, and heavy vehicles

If 50 percent is paid, then the remaining 50 percent will be waived off. 

For Road Transport Corporation (RTC) drivers

If 30 percent is paid, the remaining 70 percent will be waived off. 

As per official sources, the payments should be made via online mode. The facility can be used between March 1, and March 31. 

