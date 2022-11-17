Delhi cab driver talks in fluent Sanskrit with passenger, leaves netizens STUNNED: Watch VIRAL video

An amusing video went viral on social media where a Delhi cab driver can be seen talking fluently in Sanskrit with the fellow passenger. The video has taken internet by storm and has left netizens stunned. The video has been recorded near the India Gate, New Delhi. The video shows the passenger engaging in a Sanskrit chat with his cab driver. Interestingly, he responded in the same language. The passenger also questioned the driver about his hometown, to which he responded that his name is Ashok and he is from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. The driver was also asked about his family members, and he answered all of them in fluent Sanskrit. Though India is a diverse country, this is one of those rare cases where somebody is seen talking in Sanskrit so fluently, as these days the language stays confined to priests and holy scriptures.

Taking to Twitter, a user named Lakshmi Narayan B.S shared the video which he captioned, "Amazing !! This car driver in Delhi speaks Sanskrit with me this morning!! The video shows the passenger engaging in a 'Sanskrit chat' with his cab driver.

The video has garnered over 200K views and netiens have filled the comments section with positive responses. Soon after the video was shared, it went viral on social media and fans praised the cab driver's fluency in speaking Sanskrit.

Amazing !!

This car driver in Delhi speaks Sanskrit with me this morning!! pic.twitter.com/z6XU8B9glk — LAKSHMI NARAYANA B.S (BHUVANAKOTE) (@chidsamskritam) November 10, 2022

"So nice, hearing this dialogue, feel like learning Sankrant..thanks for sharing..," a user commented.Another user wrote, "Wow it`s pleasing the ear ...""Beautiful!! So good to hear a proper Sanskrit conversation. Even normal chit chat sounds like a puja!," wrote another fan.The 29-second-long video has gathered over 2 lakh views on Twitter since it was shared.

(With inputs from ANI)