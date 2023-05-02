Delhi Cab Users Forgot Most Items In Uber; TV, Commode Among Unique Items

Uber has released the 2023 edition of its Lost and Found Index, a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful. In the Index, Delhi bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country, ending Mumbai’s two-year run at the top. Hyderabad made an entry into the top 4 most forgetful cities for the first time, while 2019’s most forgetful city, Bangalore, made a comeback, being the 4th most forgetful city.

Over the last year, objects including phones, bags, wallets and clothing top the list of items left in Ubers across India, followed by utility items such water bottles, keys, and accessories such as spectacles and jewellery. Indians also forgot unique things such as brooms, college admit cards, and their kid’s stroller. A rider forgot their walking stick, and another forgot nothing short of a big screen television in their Uber.

Uber Lost and Found Index Highlights

- People are most likely to forget belongings in an Uber on lazy Saturdays

- People forgot 3 times more Android phones than iPhones in Ubers

- People tend to forget red coloured items the most in Ubers

- Evenings made people most forgetful, with most items left behind around 7PM

Top 10 Most Unique Lost Items

TV

Western Commode

3 Packets of Milk, and Curtains

Broom

College admit card

Walking stick

Induction stove

Family collage

Heavy machinery

Printed ‘dupatta’ (scarf)

Top 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items

Phone

Laptop bags

Wallet

Clothing

Headphones

Water Bottle

Spectacles/sunglasses

Keys

Jewelry

Watch

Top 4 Most ‘Forgetful’ Cities

Delhi

Mumbai

Hyderabad

Bangalore

Top 3 Most Forgetful Days of the Year

March 26

April 9

April 8

The Most Forgetful Time of the Day for Indians

7 pm

8 pm

6 pm

Top 5 Colours of Forgotten Items

Red

Blue

Yellow

Rose

Pink

Top 3 Phone Brands Left in Ubers

Samsung

Apple

OnePlus

How To Locate "Lost Items”?

Tap on “Menu” icon

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something

Tap “Report an issue with this trip”

Tap “I lost an item”

Tap “Contact my driver about a lost item”

Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at

If you lost your phone, enter a friend’s phone number instead

Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you

If you are unable to connect with the driver, use ‘in-app support’ to report the loss, and Uber Support Team will step in to help you

Commenting on the Index, Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations, said, “We’ve all been there: that moment of panic when you first realize you’ve misplaced an important, or even sentimental, personal item. With Uber, you always have the option to contact support so you can attempt retrieving your belongings. This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding our riders how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app, and with a busy summer travel season on the anvil, we thought it was a good time for a quick refresher.”