Delhi Government Explores Introduction Of Digital RCs To Streamline Vehicle Registration

Digital Registration Certificates For Vehicles: The Delhi government is exploring the introduction of digital registration certificates (RCs) to streamline vehicle registration and ensure adherence to compliance standards in the national capital. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an official statement said.

"We are committed to making the registration process more seamless and accessible. The possibility of transitioning from physical RCs to digital versions could significantly streamline the system, offering convenience for vehicle owners and reducing administrative delays," Gahlot said.

According to the statement, the meeting also focused on addressing delays in vehicle registration, non-compliance at multi-brand outlets and a backlog in High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) requests.

Gahlot expressed concern over reports of registration delays, despite dealers having access to self-registration facilities, and warned that the dealers failing to meet deadlines may face penalties, including the cancellation of their trade certificates.

Surprise inspections were also proposed to ensure compliance with the rules, the statement read. According to the statement, since the introduction of self-registration by dealers in March 2021, over 15 lakh RCs have been issued across Delhi, and this initiative has empowered 263 dealers in the capital to print RCs directly at the point of sale.

In just the first half of 2024, more than 2.34 lakh RCs were printed through this system, it reads.

The possibility of digital RCs could further enhance this process by allowing vehicle owners to access their documents electronically, reducing paperwork and speeding up the registration timeline, it added.