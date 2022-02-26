Delhi government removes mandatory mask requirement for travellers in private cars

The Delhi government announced that wearing masks for private car travelers in the national capital is no longer mandatory one day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met.

The order will be applicable from February 28. However, there will be no relaxation of penalty for people travelling together in taxis and cabs that are public transportation vehicles.

The Delhi government had earlier exempted single drivers from wearing masks while driving. However, the order has been revised today, and now all persons travelling by private car are exempt from wearing masks. There has been a significant decline in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, resulting in the government lifting all COVID related restrictions on Monday.

As far as managing COVID-19 is concerned, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal praised the efforts of all stakeholders, but urged them to remain vigilant without lowering their guard. In Delhi, offline classes will resume on April 1 in all schools.

COVID-19 cases decreased in Delhi over the last 24 hours as the city reported 460 new cases on Friday.

With inputs from ANI

