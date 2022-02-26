हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New Delhi

Delhi government removes mandatory mask requirement for travellers in private cars

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal praised the efforts of all stakeholders but urged to stay vigilant.

Delhi government removes mandatory mask requirement for travellers in private cars
Image for representation

The Delhi government announced that wearing masks for private car travelers in the national capital is no longer mandatory one day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met.

The order will be applicable from February 28. However, there will be no relaxation of penalty for people travelling together in taxis and cabs that are public transportation vehicles. 

The Delhi government had earlier exempted single drivers from wearing masks while driving. However, the order has been revised today, and now all persons travelling by private car are exempt from wearing masks. There has been a significant decline in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, resulting in the government lifting all COVID related restrictions on Monday.

Read also: Anand Mahindra shares photos of Mahindra tractor disguised as Thar lookalike

As far as managing COVID-19 is concerned, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal praised the efforts of all stakeholders, but urged them to remain vigilant without lowering their guard. In Delhi, offline classes will resume on April 1 in all schools.

COVID-19 cases decreased in Delhi over the last 24 hours as the city reported 460 new cases on Friday.

With inputs from ANI  

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
New Delhiprivate carCOVID-19face mask
Next
Story

Travelling to Thailand? SpiceJet announces six flights to Bangkok from March 10

Must Watch

PT8M47S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Fierce fighting in Russia and Ukraine, Russia is wreaking havoc on residential areas