Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gurugram-Dausa Section Nears Completion; Check Pics

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a project that brings hopes of faster travel across states. Some expressway sections have been operational to offer such transport services. On the same lines, the Gurugram-Dausa section of the project is expected to be inaugurated soon as the work on the section nears completion. When operational, the section will reduce the travel time between Gurugram and Jaipur by around an hour, making travelling easier and faster for commuters. Once the work is completed, the section will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per a statement by Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

Furthermore, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Gurugram-Dausa section will reduce and help reduce traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and will also help reduce traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway as well as control congestion in Gurugram.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is India's longest expressway with 1,390 km of length and is being built as an 8-lane, access-controlled greenfield motorway, although it has the potential to be enlarged to 12 lanes by adding 4 more lanes. On this motorway, a median that will be 21 metres wide can be narrowed if necessary to make the route wider. Besides Gurugram, the expressway will also cover Palwal and Nud Districts in Haryana. Similarly, in Jaipur, the expressway.

The work on #Gurgaon Dausa section of #Delhi #Mumbai #Expressway has been almost completed. Click on the given link and watch the complete section Ground update. https://t.co/RyYHnzuJeL pic.twitter.com/VYDkRt1wLY — Rajan Singh (@imrslive) January 26, 2023

The construction of the expressway began in 2018, and on March 9, 2019, the project's foundation stone was laid. Nitin Gadkari, the minister of road transport for the Union, had previously stated that the motorway will be nearly finished by December.

The expressway will also connect five more states, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, in addition to Delhi and Mumbai. Additionally, it would enhance connectivity to many cities, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara, bringing wealth to many.