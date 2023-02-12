Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Key Features of India's Most Advanced and Longest Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 12, 2023 at 3 PM. The 246 km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore and is expected to reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3 hours. The 1,386 km Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest and most advanced expressway and will half the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours. In a tweet, PMO mentioned, PM Modi's emphasis on the building of excellent road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development and connectivity in "New India" is being realised by the construction of a number of ongoing world class expressways across the country.

Among the key projects that will be dedicated to the nation tomorrow in Duasa is the Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway. This project will greatly reduce travel time. pic.twitter.com/D4aIKXIEfP — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 11, 2023

Key features of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

1) Delhi-Mumbai Travel Time: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to reduce the travel time between the political and financial capitals of India from 24 hours to 12 hours.

2) Delhi-Jaipur Travel Time: The new expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to about 3 hours.

3) The expressway will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

4) Project Cost: This first portion of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, i.e. Delhi-Dausa section, has been built at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore and the entire cost of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be around Rs 98,000 crores.

5) The Expressway will have 40 plus major interchanges to provide connectivity to Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, Surat.

6) The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 Ports, 8 Major Airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

7) The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the first expressway that is developed with a 21-meter median on principles of forgiving highways allowing inward expansion.

8) The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway facilitates Rain Water Harvesting in 500m the interval at over 2,000 plus water recharge points, and also having an automated traffic management system.

9) It is a 8-lane access-controlled Greenfield Expressway with scope for future expansion upto 12-lane Expressway.

10) It will be India's first Expressway to have a 3-meter wide dedicated corridor for laying Utility lines including Optical Fiber Cables, Pipelines and solar power generation.