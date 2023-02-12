topStoriesenglish2572491
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 246 KM Stretch in Rajasthan's Dausa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the 1386-km long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 12, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 246 KM Stretch in Rajasthan's Dausa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa. The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were present on the stage at the function.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the programme through a video link.

While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister's residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the programme from a function held in Nuh district.

Delhi-Mumbai expresswayDelhi-Dausa ExpresswayPM Narendra ModiPM Modidausa

