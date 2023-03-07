topStoriesenglish2580850
NewsAuto
DELHI

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Holi 2023, Shab-e-Baraat; Check Details

Shab-e-Baraat and Holi are both occurring on the same and Delhi Police is preparing to handle the traffic with more than 600 pickets, and 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams will be deployed across the national capital.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Holi 2023, Shab-e-Baraat; Check Details

On Holi and Shab-e-Baraat, special squads of traffic police will be stationed alongside PCR and local police to check for drunk driving and traffic rule violations, according to officials on Tuesday. According to them, extensive preparations have been made to ensure the protection of drivers and pedestrians in the national capital, maintain traffic flow, and prevent reckless driving and two-wheeler stunts. Shab-e-Baraat and Holi both occur on that day.

During Shab-e-Baraat, people belonging to the Muslim community offer prayers besides the grave of their ancestors and also at mosques. More than 150 company security personnel other than police, 800 traffic police personnel and 9,000 local police will be deployed for Shab-e-Baraat, which will be observed on the intervening night of March 7 and 8, officials said.

Also read: Bollywood Actor Sherlyn Chopra Buys MG Gloster SUV Worth Rs 32.59 Lakh: Watch

More than 600 pickets and 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams will be deployed across the national capital. Also, 759 traffic officers will be deployed at 283 strategic locations, the Delhi Police stated in an advisory.

Radar guns will also be deployed to check incidence of over-speeding, it said. According to the advisory, special teams comprising 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 drunken and vulnerable points for Holi.

"As per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding, driving license will also be seized and will be liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months.

"Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorised persons, performing stunts, driving without a license, etc," it said. Public is advised to obey traffic rules and not to drink and drive, the advisory stated.

"Observe prescribed speed limits. Obey traffic signals. Do not indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles. Two-wheeler drivers and riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding," it added.

With PTI Inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011