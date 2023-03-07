Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Holi 2023, Shab-e-Baraat; Check Details

On Holi and Shab-e-Baraat, special squads of traffic police will be stationed alongside PCR and local police to check for drunk driving and traffic rule violations, according to officials on Tuesday. According to them, extensive preparations have been made to ensure the protection of drivers and pedestrians in the national capital, maintain traffic flow, and prevent reckless driving and two-wheeler stunts. Shab-e-Baraat and Holi both occur on that day.

During Shab-e-Baraat, people belonging to the Muslim community offer prayers besides the grave of their ancestors and also at mosques. More than 150 company security personnel other than police, 800 traffic police personnel and 9,000 local police will be deployed for Shab-e-Baraat, which will be observed on the intervening night of March 7 and 8, officials said.

Also read: Bollywood Actor Sherlyn Chopra Buys MG Gloster SUV Worth Rs 32.59 Lakh: Watch

More than 600 pickets and 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams will be deployed across the national capital. Also, 759 traffic officers will be deployed at 283 strategic locations, the Delhi Police stated in an advisory.

Traffic Advisory



In view of the festival of Shab-e-Baraat on the intervening night of 07/08 March, 2023, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made by the Delhi Traffic Police.



Please obey the traffic rules and enjoy the festival of joy.#DPTrafficAdvisory #ShabeBaraat pic.twitter.com/ngE2xU11Rv — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 6, 2023

Radar guns will also be deployed to check incidence of over-speeding, it said. According to the advisory, special teams comprising 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 drunken and vulnerable points for Holi.

"As per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding, driving license will also be seized and will be liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months.

"Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorised persons, performing stunts, driving without a license, etc," it said. Public is advised to obey traffic rules and not to drink and drive, the advisory stated.

"Observe prescribed speed limits. Obey traffic signals. Do not indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles. Two-wheeler drivers and riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding," it added.

With PTI Inputs