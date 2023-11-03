Delhi Pollution: GRAP 3 Implemented In Capital City, Bans BS3 Petrol & BS4 Diesel Cars

The national capital region is plunged with smog affecting the lives of the residents. To deal with this pollution blast, the Delhi government has implemented the GRAP III, which bans a certain set of vehicles from operating in the city until further notice. Well, as per this Graded Response Action Plan 3 in place, BS4 diesel vehicles and BS3 petrol cars cannot be used on the roads of the city. Moreover, the rule further bans older diesel commercial vehicles’ use in Delhi. The restriction came into place after the air quality levels of the city became severe.

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) decides that ALL actions as envisaged under stage III of the GRAP -‘Severe’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450) be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the NCR, with immediate effect, in addition to the stage I and II actions already in force,” Stated the CAQM.

Delhi Metro Runs Additional Trains

Also, in view of deteriorating air quality and with GRAP-III now in force, the Delhi Metro has announced that it will run 60 additional train trips across its network starting from Friday. According to Delhi Metro officials, in view of the implementation of GRAP-III stage to combat pollution in Delhi, the DMRC will be further adding 20 extra trips across its network starting from November 3. "Delhi Metro is already running 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Mon-Fri) from October 25 onwards when the GRAP-II stage came into force," said the officials.

Ban On Non-Essential Construction

The Centre's pollution control panel further issued directions on Thursday to halt non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in Delhi-NCR as the air quality in the capital entered the 'severe' category. This action is part of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- the Centre's air pollution control plan implemented in the region during the winter season.