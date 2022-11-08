Delhi Pollution: NO ENTRY for non-BS6 diesel cars in Delhi till November 13, ban on trucks revoked

In a new development on the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan), Delhi Government has now announced that the ban on the entry of BS3 and BS4 diesel will be implemented till November 13. However, the trucks will be granted entry in Delhi, reveals officials. This decision comes after the air quality of the city improved by a slight margin. Under the new rules, the transport department will challan and prosecute the violators with a fine of up to Rs 20,000, as per Motor Vehicle Act. "BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)," said Gopal Rai, Delhi Environment Minister.

Vehicles deployed for emergency services, and government and election-related work do not come under the ban's purview.

"As per the directions provided under Stage III of revised GRAP, there will be a restriction to ply BS- III petrol and BS- IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in the GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM (Centre for Air Quality Management) orders GRAP-III and above restrictions," the order read.

"If any BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs are found plying on roads, they will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988," it further stated.

The department, in another order, said there will be no ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi and Delhi-registered diesel-operated medium goods and heavy goods vehicles.

Also read - Delhi Air Pollution: Top 5 electric cars to buy in India under Rs 25 lakh - Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and more

In a related development, LocalCircles, a community social media platform, conducted a survey which received responses from over 9,000 owners of BS-IV diesel cars.

According to the survey, a section of the car owners expressed displeasure at the CAQM move. Nearly 11 per cent of them said they will violate the ban and face the consequences, while 25 per cent said they will switch to public transport. Another 49 per cent of diesel car owners said they had access to vehicles which did not come under the ban and will use those instead.

With inputs from PTI