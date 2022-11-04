Delhi Air Pollution: Top 5 electric cars to buy in India under Rs 25 lakh - Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and more

Delhi Air Pollution: Like every year, the capital region of India including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon is once again making rounds of news for the same old problem. With the onset of the winter, people breathe severly toxic air with high levels of AQI crossing 500 in multiple areas. To tackle this problem, the government is taking multiple measures which will prevent the problem from exacerbating. But the effort of the government are not enough to get through the problem alone. The contribution of the common people is crucial and once way to save environment is by driving pollution-free electric vehicles. Here's a list of electric cars you can buy for under Rs 25 lakh in India. The list includes names like Tata Tiago EV, MG ZS EV, and more; read on to find out:

Tata Tiago EV

The Tata Tiago EV is the latest entrant in the electric vehicle market of India. The car comes as the most affordable EV with a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The car follows the same pattern as its cousins from the Indian automaker Tata Tigor EV and Tata Nexon EV. Loaded with safety features, and a bright colour palette the car gives a range of 315 km on a single charge.

Tata Tigor EV

Even though the title of the most-affordable EV has been snatched from the Tata Tigor EV but it still is in the vicinity of being one of the cheapest. The car comes with a price tag a bit north of Rs 10 lakh. The car even offers a similar range to the Tiago EV, running 312 km on a single charge. For EV appeal the car gets colours like Teal Blue to attract consumers.

Tata Nexon EV (Prime+ MAX)

The Tata Nexon EV is the world's first high-voltage Indian electric vehicle. However, it is marketed as the Tata Nexon EV Prime at the moment. It is also the most popular electric vehicle in the nation, with a starting price of Rs. 14.99 lakh and a maximum price of Rs. 17.50 lakh. The permanent magnet synchronous motor powering the Nexon EV Prime's 30.2 kWh battery pack has a peak output of 129 PS and 245 Nm. As a result, the Nexon EV Prime has a 312 km range and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 10 seconds.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV is now available for purchase in its facelifted form, with prices starting at Rs 21.99 lakh. It is equipped with a 44.5 kWh battery pack that has a stated range of 419 kilometres. There are currently just two variants available: Excite and Exclusive. The MG ZS EV's powertrain produces 143 horsepower and a maximum torque of 350 Nm; as a result, it needs 8.5 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour.

Hyundai Kona EV

With a starting price of Rs 23.79 lakh, Hyundai Kona Electric continues to be the sole electric vehicle from the company falling in this price segment in India. A 39.2 kWh battery pack, located beneath the Kona Electric's floor, is what gives the vehicle its stated 452-kilometer range.