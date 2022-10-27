Delhi traffic advisory: Avoid THESE routes on October 28, Delhi Traffic Police reveals

The Delhi Traffic Police keeps tweeting about road closures in Delhi in time. Well, the department has now made a tweet that alerts road users to keep away from Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund as moving towards Faridabad for both to and fro movements. The new guideline has been issued for october 28 from 9 AM to 7 PM for special security/traffic arrangements. The tweet reads, “The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad & vice versa on 27& 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements.”

Well, Delhi Traffic Police has been on a roll with its quirky social media campaigns and special drives to create awareness about road safety among drivers. To attract the attention of netizens, traffic police have been taking references from movies and the latest pop-culture trends. Having said that, Delhi traffic police recently took to Twitter to spread awareness about wearing front and rear seat belts but, with a TWIST!

Also, another post from the department had the caption saying, "Rum, Voda Ya ho Whisky, Pikar Gaadi Chalaana, IS ALWAYS RISKY!" Which roughly translates to, "Rum, Vodka or Whiskey drinking and driving is always risky." These awareness campaigns are meant to make people aware of the dangers of breaking road safety rules. However, it is common knowledge that driving while inebriated or under the influence of a substance is illegal and dangerous.