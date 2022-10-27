Now travel Bengaluru to Mumbai, Pune in just 7 hours, new 699 km-long expressway in works

The Bengaluru to Pune, Mumbai road trip remains one of the most frequent ones for people living in these cities. Well, there's good news for those who are common on this route, as Silicon Valley and the financial capital of the country will now be connected via a new expressway that will cut down the duration of the journey by roughly 7 hours. Resultantly, the new expressway will bring these cities closer than earlier. The new Mumbai, Pune-Bengaluru expressway will cost around Rs 50,000 crore for construction. Well, it is anticipated that NHAI will receive a formal proposal from authorities by December this year after the completion of the DPR (Detailed Project Report).

The construction of the highway will start after the acquisition of land, whose process might start after this year. The project is anticipated to be completed by 2028. The expressway will make its way through 12 districts, out of which nine are from Karnataka, while 3 are from Maharashtra. The list includes - Belagavi, Davanagare, Tumakuru, Satara, Sangli, Pune, Chitradurga, Vijayanagara (Ballari), Koppal, Bagalkot, Bengaluru Rural, and Gadag.

As per reports, the expressway will pass via Kanjale from Pune Ring Road to Muthagadahalli on the Satellite Ring Road in Bengaluru. Also, the expressway is expected to bring business to these districts. Keeping in mind the future expansion, the meridian will be 15 metres in width, while there will be 55 flyovers on the course. Also, plantations will be there on both sides of the expressway, in addition to amenities and other infrastructure.

The Mumbai/Pune-Bengaluru expressway will be a visual delight as it will be full of beautiful landscapes. The expressway will cross roughly 10 rivers - Yerala, Nira, Chand Nadi, Krishna, Agrani, Ghataprabha, Tungabhadra, Malaprabha, Chikka Hagari, and Vedavath. In fact, the overall landscape in the region will further make it a pleasing drive for users.