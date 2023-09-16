trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663246
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Police Issues Guidelines Ahead Of IICEC Inauguration By PM Modi

The traffic issued by the Delhi Police has been issued in view of the inauguration of the IICEC by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2023, Sunday.

In view of the inauguration of 'India International Convention & Expo Centre’ (IICEC) by  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters suggesting alternate routes due to special arrangements, an official said here.

According to the advisory, the route from NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala (UER-II) will remain affected the whole day and commuters are advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala).


"The commuters are advised to take alternate routes for Najafgarh from NH-8: Bijwasan Najafgarh Road and NH-48 via UER-II from Najafgarh/Dwarka. Further the commuters can take a left turn from Dhulsiras Chowk," stated the advisory.

The commuters going towards Dwarka Sector-23 can use Road No. 224 and vehicles going to Gurugram from Dwarka can use Dhulsiras Road towards Bamnoli Village or Najafgarh Bijwasan Road.

The advisory further advised that the residents of Dwarka Sub-city and West Delhi can use Palam Flyover to reach their destinations. "In order to minimise problems, the general public are advised to plan their journey in advance," the advisory added.

