Jeep Compass 2WD Diesel Automatic Launched In India Priced At Rs 23.99 Lakh

Jeep India has refreshed the Compass SUV lineup in India with a facelift version and a new 2WD variant with an automatic transmission with a starting price of Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now the price of the Compass SUV lineup starts at Rs 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is to be noted that with this revision the prices of the base variant have been reduced by around Rs 1 lakh. The last time the American manufacturer updated the SUV with a facelift was in 2021.

Jeep Compass has five trim levels in India: Sport, Longitude, Longitude+, Limited, and Model S. Among these, the Longitude Plus gets a panoramic sunroof. Now, Jeep Compass Limited has a new Black Shark Edition with an all-black interior and Ignite Red highlights along with black alloy wheels.

Additionally, the interiors are all black with red stitching and embellishments all over. The cabin has black upholstery with red accents, which gives it a sporty look. According to Jeep, it has added the automatic gearbox option to cheaper variants as well, making its AT versions about 20% more affordable than before and bringing down the cost of its base variants by nearly 6 lakh.

A 2.0-liter diesel engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission will power the Jeep Compass 2WD Red Black Edition. The engine is capable of producing 350 Nm of maximum torque and 168 horsepower of maximum power. According to Jeep, the new model would provide a 16.2 km/l fuel efficiency. The SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in only 9.8 seconds. In India, Jeep doesn't sell a fuel version of its entry-level SUV.

Jeep also debuted the Meridian SUV's new Overland Edition. The latest three-row SUV from Jeep now comes in a new edition, joining the Meridian Upland and Meridian X special edition models. The Meridian Overland Edition mostly includes aesthetic improvements.