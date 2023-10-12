Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of P20 Summit: Check Routes To Avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the P20 Summit that will the participation of Speakers and Parliamentary Representatives of about 27 counties and is scheduled to be held starting Thursday to Saturday at Yashobhumi. The advisory issued by the traffic police addresses the diversions and restrictions imposed by the police on various routes in the national capital.

As per the information shared by the police department ITC Maurya Hotel and Taj Palace Hotel, both on SP Marg, the Roseate House Hotel and JW Marriot Hotel, both in Aerocity, and the Leela Palace Hotel at Netaji Nagar have all been reserved as accommodations for the visiting dignitaries.

IANS quotes the traffic police saying, "As per the programme received, on Thursday the delegates will proceed to Yashobhoomi in the morning from their respective hotels and will return in the evening. On Friday, they will leave from hotels to Yashobhoomi in the morning and will come back to their place of stay and in the late evening they will leave for Parliament House and will return to their place of stay after dinner."

"Afterwards the delegation will start leaving for the Airport from the evening of Saturday to Sunday, as according to their flight itinerary," it added.

According to the traffic police, traffic will be controlled from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on each of the three days from GKPO to Akbar Road, Panchsheel Marg to Teen Murti Marg, Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan flyover, and Dwarka Approach Road to Palam flyover. It is to be noted that during this time the emergency vehicle will be allowed to move through the aforementioned routes. Delhi Traffic Police advised the commuters going to Railway Stations, Hospitals and ISBT to leave with time on their hand to adjust to the possible delays.