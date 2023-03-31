Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory As Bus Gets Stuck After Road Caves In Near Hauz Rani

A section of Press Enclave Road in South Delhi caved in near the Hauz Rani Red Light amid heavy rains in the nation's capital. To deal with the traffic because of damaged roads, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory. The police department asked the commuters to avoid the route. As a result of the intense rain, many areas of the city experienced severe traffic jams due to waterlogging.

The official media handle of Delhi traffic police took to Twitter and informed, "Traffic Alert. A road has caved-in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road due to which traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar. Kindly avoid the stretch".

As per visuals uploaded by Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory, it can be seen that a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus got stuck in the pothole formed after the road caved in which is affecting the traffic movement on the stretch.

Traffic Alert

Road has caved-in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road due to which traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar. Kindly avoid the stretch. pic.twitter.com/OpomqRcw29 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 31, 2023

The national capital and its surrounding areas have been witnessing heavy rainfall since yesterday evening. This has led to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi. Earlier a road in Delhi`s RK Puram caved in on February 22 wherein a dog and two bikes fell inside the hole created due to the collapse. No fatalities were reported in the incident.

(With ANI Inputs)