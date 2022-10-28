Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory to avoid Mehrauli-Badarpur road to SurajKund today due to THIS reason

Traffic during morning hours is no less than a nightmare at times. Hence, to avoid any inconvenience to commuters, the Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid to and fro movement on Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to SurajKund towards Faridabad and vice versa today. The Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory for the same, where it has also mentioned that the commuters are requested to avoid the specific route from 9 am to 7 pm today. A two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ of the home ministers of all the states is being organised by the Union Ministry Home Affairs (MHA) in Haryana's Surajkund.

Further, the Delhi Traffic police also took to Twitter which stated that the commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa.

"Traffic Alert The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad & vice versa on 27& 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements," read the tweet.

The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad & vice versa on 27& 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 26, 2022

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ is being organized with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of ‘Vision 2047’ and the ‘Panch Pran’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day. It started on Thursday (October 27) and will conclude on Friday (October 28).

