Leaked: Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV shows its design in a new image - Deets here

By now, it is pretty clear that the new-gen Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV will be launched soon. The test mule is seen doing rounds in the country, and it will be breaking covers internationally, followed by its launch in Indonesia first, where it will go on sale as the Toyota Innova Zenix. The hybrid MPV will make its way to the Indian showroom at a later stage. Also, the company has shared the first teaser for the upcoming new-gen version of the hybrid MPV. Now, in a new leaked image of the MPV’s body shell, the design of the new-gen hybrid MPV gives a glimpse. The image is shared on the internet by Autonetmagz.

The image is a 3D render of the bodyshell, and it reveals that the nose will have a hexagonal radiator grille, while the headlamps will use a slim approach for the design. The high-set bonnet will be more pronounced, while the wheel arches will be squared-off too. Around the nose, foglamp housings will be connected to each other. While the overall silhouette will remain familiar, the rear quarter glass will use a different theme this time.

The most important change of all will be the new TNGA-C monocoque architecture, as opposed to the ladder-frame architecture used earlier. The updated platform will elevate more space on the inside with a flat floor. In terms of dimensions, expect the wheelbase to stand at 2,850 mm, while the length will be taped at 4.7 metres. Under the bonnet, the Toyota Innova Hycross will use a hybrid powertrain that will use a 2.0L petrol engine, along with an electric motor and battery.

As far as interior goes, the Innova Hycross will come in both 6-seat and 7-seat layouts. Moreover, an ottoman function will be available on the 6-seater layout. This time around, the Innova will come with a panoramic sunroof as well. Other features like a large touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, automatic climate control, keyless entry, multiple airbags and more will be available.