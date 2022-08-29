Think of SUVs and the Hyundai Creta strikes right through the thoughts with its European appeal, long feature list, multiple engine-gearbox options, host of variants, and most importantly - hefty sales numbers. The mid-size SUV is currently on sale in its second-gen iteration, which was introduced in our market in 2020. While the Creta is a common sight on Indian roads, modified examples of the SUV are in plenty as well. However, social media made us bump into the Hyundai Creta Shooting Brake Concept, which is an imagination of Zephyr Designz. Notably, this shooting brake iteration of the Hyundai Creta looks marvellous.

Coming to the design, the most noticeable bit of the Hyundai Creta Shooting Brake is its low-slung stance, which makes the Creta look ready to set the most technical circuits on fire. On the front, it gets the Creta facelift’s front-end, which is on sale in select international markets. The parametric jewel-themed radiator grille is like the Tucson’s. Also, the bumper is tweaked to accommodate beefy wheel arches, which house big-fat rims wrapped in low-profile rubber.

Move towards the rear fender, and the roof slopes down in a typical wedge-shaped fashion. The Creta Shooting Brake gets a hunkered-down stance, and helping it do so are its rear wheel arches. The tail lamp design is much like the Creta, but it now has a light bar that runs across the width.

Since this modification job is performed digitally, no claims about mechanical tweaks can be claimed. Nevertheless, the Creta is offered with a set of potent powertrain choices. There are a total of three of them on offer - 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbocharged diesel, and 1.4L turbocharged petrol. Moving over to transmission choices, the Creta is available with 5 gearbox options - 6-speed MT, 6-speed IMT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT.