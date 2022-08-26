Tata Punch is the smallest SUV in the brand’s line-up, and it is a capable one with its brake-locking front axle. To showcase the Punch’s capabilities, the brand took it to Sandakphu, which is considered to be one of the most treacherous trails in the world. Recently, a digital artist - Shoeb R. Kalania has tweaked the Tata Punch with some WRC treatment that manages to make the micro SUV look a lot more appealing and capable. The video of the rendering was shared by the designer on his YouTube account. To start with, the digital artist has changed the rims of the Punch.

The small dual-tone alloy wheels are replaced with larger rally rims that are shod with all-terrain tyres. Furthermore, the rims now possess 5 lug nuts. Other changes, in terms of aesthetics, include a roof scoop to send some fresh air inside the cabin and a massive wing at the tailgate for increased downforce. The digital artist has installed a slew of stickers on this rally-spec Tata Punch of different brands. On the whole, it looks very purposeful and motorsports-friendly.

Well, the Tata Punch has enough to go rallying, but not without an engine upgrade. The Punch is sold with a 1.2L 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol motor, which feels coarse in more than one way. It feels dull in terms of performance. So if Tata Motors plan to hit the WRC stage with the Punch, the company will have to install a new powerful and rev-happy motor under the Punch’s bonnet.

Also read - Modified Volkswagen Virtus with 18-inch rims is beholding - Watch here

Notably, the Punch is doing great on the sales chart with a monthly average of around 10,000 units. It is currently the second highest-selling product of the company in the Indian market, followed by the Tata Nexon. Pricing for the Punch starts from Rs 5.93 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec trim is priced at Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom.