Modified Volkswagen Virtus with 18-inch rims is beholding - Watch here

The Indian audience is showing a high affinity for SUVs. However, the interest in sedans is still intact, and to encash the same, Volkswagen Virtus was launched in the country earlier this year. While the Virtus has helped the carmaker put in some chunky numbers on the sales tally, it is being highly loved by sedan aficionados. Since the company is also retailing the saloon in the GT Line avatar as well, there’s hardly any need to tune the car to look sportier. Nevertheless, we recently bumped into an example that rides on a set of 18-inch aftermarket wheels.

Truth to be told, it looks fabulous with larger rims as they completely fill the large wheel arches. From the factory, the Volkswagen Virtus comes with 16-inch rims, which make it look under tyred. This particular example showed up on the Instagram account of ravityres_amritsar. The car in the pictures dons a white paint scheme and with diamond-cut-finished 18-inch stilettos, it looks appealing.

The Volkswagen Virtus is based on the company’s MQB-A0-IN architecture. It is on sale with two powertrain choices - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. The latter comes mated to a 7-speed DSG only, while the former is available with two gearbox options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Furthermore, the 1.5L TSI motor is reserved for the GT Line variant, and it also comes with a limited-slip front differential for increased traction and enhanced performance.

In terms of dimensions, the Virtus has some road presence. After all, it is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and 1,507 mm in height. For styling, the Virtus uses an understated design language with slim LED headlamps on the front and a slender-looking pair of tail lamps for the rear fascia. The overall silhouette has the typical 3-box appeal to it, making the Virtus look good from all angles.