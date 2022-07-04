Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP launched in India; price starts at Rs 34.99 lakh

Italian superbike maker Ducati launches Streetfighter V4 SP bike in India, price starts at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company said it has commenced bookings for the 1,103 cc-model across its dealerships.

"We're glad to be expanding the Streetfighter family in India with the all-new Streetfighter V4 SP that is the most exhilarating sport naked on sale in India today," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

Also read: Upcoming TVS Ronin motorcycle leaked ahead of launch: Check price, design and more

The bike generates 208 hp of power while delivering a torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV