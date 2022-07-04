NewsAuto
DUCATI

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP launched in India; price starts at Rs 34.99 lakh

Italian superbike maker Ducati launched the Streetfighter V4 SP bike in India, price starts at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom), reports PTI. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 06:42 PM IST
  • Ducati launches Streetfighter V4 SP bike in India
  • Price for superbike starts at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Booking commences across dealership

Italian superbike maker Ducati launches Streetfighter V4 SP bike in India, price starts at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company said it has commenced bookings for the 1,103 cc-model across its dealerships.

"We're glad to be expanding the Streetfighter family in India with the all-new Streetfighter V4 SP that is the most exhilarating sport naked on sale in India today," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

The bike generates 208 hp of power while delivering a torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm.

(With inputs from PTI)

