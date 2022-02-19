हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ducati

Ducati XDiavel Nera Edition unveiled,only 500 units to be sold

The Ducati XDiavel family has got a new member in the XDiavel Nera Edition, built by the Italian automaker in partnership with Poltrona Frau (an Italian furniture company.)

Ducati XDiavel Nera Edition unveiled,only 500 units to be sold
Image for representation

Ducati has unveiled the limited edition devil, the Ducati XDiavel Nera Edition. Only 500 units of the motorcycle will be produced for the world to see. It is to be noted that the new motorcycle will accompany the new XDiavel range, which already has the XDiavel Dark and XDiavel S.

The new limited-edition motorcycle has been designed by a partnership of Ducati and PltronaFrau(an Italian furniture company.) Poltrona Frau has provided the seats for the XDiavel, this seems natural considering their expertise in making seats for airlines, yachts and supercars.

Talking about the seat, the devil is beautified with a sporty seat coloured in red for the right feel. It is also engraved with multiple 'X' logos. To get it perfectly balanced, the red colour on the seat is perfectly in sync with the red colour on the brake callipers.

To accentuate the red further, the motorcycle is available in red along with colours like Siam, Cemento, Steel Blue, Selva and India. Ducati offers the customers a matching keyring and a matching document holder depending on the colour you choose. 

The XDiavel inherits the same engine as the previous ones. Receiving the heat V-Twin engine giving out 160 bhp, 1262cc combined with a 6-speed transmission. The features on the motorcycle remain the same with a full-LED with a DRL daytime running light system, Riding Modes, Cruise Control, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Power Launch (DPL).

