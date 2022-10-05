Dussehra 2022: Delhi Traffic Police alerts commuters to avoid these roads TODAY

India is ready to celebrate Dussehra, the victory of good over evil today at various spots across the country. Hence, in order to avoid traffic jams in the national capital Delhi traffic police have advised commuters to avoid a few roads. Delhi traffic police took to Twitter to alert commuters about the same. “Traffic Alert Kindly avoid Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, R/A Teen Murti, R/A Kautilya, SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, and Gurgaon Road from 1840 hrs to 1920 hrs due to special traffic arrangements,” read the tweet. Celebrations on the eve of Dussehra brought vehicular traffic to a grinding halt in parts of central Delhi on Tuesday.

Delhi Traffic Police restricted bus movement on Pahari Bhojla, Chitli Qabar, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, Chelmsford Road, Connaught Place outer circle, Parliament Street, Rafi Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg and Jor Bagh. The restrictions were in effect from 2 pm to 9:30 pm.

Traffic movement was also affected on Jantar Mantar Road, Ashoka Road, inner and outer circles of Connaught Place, near New Delhi Railway Station, Patel Chowk, and areas surrounding Red Fort. The vehicular movement towards AIIMS in south Delhi was also affected, the traffic police said.

A senior traffic official said, "We have deployed extra staff to clear the jams and make way for vehicles. We had already issued an advisory since the Tazia procession was scheduled." "In areas of south Delhi, traffic is affected due to Durga Puja celebrations. However, we have made necessary arrangements."

Raisina Marg was also closed for traffic, leading to snarls on the adjoining stretches of Ashoka Road and Jantar Mantar, among others. Traffic was affected in the carriageway from Janakpuri towards Uttam Nagar due to ongoing work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board under Janakpuri West metro station, a traffic police officer said and advised commuters to avoid the stretch.

(With inputs from agencies)