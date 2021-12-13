Ecstatic XUV700 owner shares his experience after Mahindra replaces faulty SUV with a new one - Watch

Mahindra & Mahindra recently launched the XUV700 in India, creating a ripple in the sub-Rs 25 lakh SUV segment, offering multiple segment first features like ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) that helps a car driver avert accidents using radar based safety system. However, a customer recently received his new Mahindra XUV700 SUV only to realize it has a faulty ADAS.

Sharing the details about the incident, the customer posted a video revealing his after-sales experience with Mahindra. As per the customer, the vehicle he received had faulty ADAS and he went to the dealership to solve the problem. While the dealership failed to identify cause of the problem, they reached out to the Mahindra’s service team, who worked on the SUV for a few days, but again failed to find the solution.

The customer, after facing delays and with no solution on hands, asked the dealership to take the SUV back and refund the money. Now such incidences are quite common in the automotive sector where customers are not happy with the solution and often ask for moneyback. While most brands and their dealerships fail to handle such critical situations, Mahindra went a step ahead to offer the customer a brand new XUV700.

Interestingly, this time around, he was offered a black coloured SUV, the colour he liked at the first spot, but had to take delivery of a Silver XUV700 due to delay in delivery of Midnight Black XUV700. The owner shared his happiness in a vlog and also revealed how he had considered other options, but found none as good as the XUV700.

The Mahindra XUV700 has become one of the best-selling Mahindra in no time, garnering over 75,000 bookings since the launch in August 2021. While the increased demand and chip shortage has led to a massive backlog, with certain variants and colours having waiting period as high as a year, prospective buyers are more happy to wait than go for an alternate option thanks to the pricing and technology package of the SUV.

The Mahindra XUV700 also won the inaugural the Zee Auto Award 2021 in the SUV of the Year and Car of the Year category.

