Mahindra XUV700 scores full 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash test, Awarded highest points in India

Mahindra XUV700 has secured 5-star Global NCAP rating in the recently conducted crash test by Global NCAP. Also, the SUV has the highest combined safety score (Adult + Child) of 57.69 out of a total of 66.00, among the Indian vehicles tested so far by Global NCAP, which makes XUV700 the safest Indian vehicle and the first full-size 7-seater SUV in the country to receive 5-Star Rating.

As a part of the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, Global NCAP recently conducted the safety test on the newly launched Mahindra XUV700, where it achieved an adult score of 16.03 out of 17.00. It has also secured a child safety score of 41.66 out of 49.00, the highest among all the vehicles in India tested by Global NCAP so far. The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV700 was conducted in Germany in October 2021.

High Five for @MahindraXUV700 with five stars for adult occupant & four stars for child occupants in GlobalNCAP’s latest #SaferCarsForIndia crash test. Read the full story here: https://t.co/bamoxPPMGo#MissionZero2050 pic.twitter.com/5G4LQ47tEM — GlobalNCAP (@GlobalNCAP) November 10, 2021

Laucnhed in August 2021, the XUV700 deliveries began late October in India with a starting price at Rs 12.49 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Pan India). It is a 5/7-seater SUV with many first-in-segment features like autonomous driving (ADAS), panoramic sunroof, all-wheel drive, among others. It gets both petrol and diesel engine options and manual and automatic gearbox options as well.

Commenting on this recognition, Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “When we were developing the XUV700, we were confident that the XUV700 will achieve 5-star safety rating based on the internal tests done on the vehicle. With XUV700, Mahindra is redefining the SUV segment not just in performance and features but also in terms of safety. Our mission is to bring safer vehicles on Indian roads and to that end, we are building cars with maximum structural integrity loaded with tech-enabled features for maximum safety, performance and efficiency. In addition to the rating, it is heartening to be recognized by Global NCAP for being the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option, part of ADAS."

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Mahindra has achieved a major milestone with this top score for adult protection and by becoming the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option. Making this life saving technology available is an important step in encouraging the widespread fitment of crash avoidance technologies. Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in India, committed to improving their vehicles in response to Global NCAP’s call to democratise vehicle safety.”

