Honda Prologue debuts as Japanese automaker's first electric SUV; Check expected launch, range and more

Just like all the automakers, Honda is also entering the electric vehicle market. Taking the first step in this direction, the Japanese manufacturer has unveiled its first fully electric SUV in the form of the Honda Prologue. The new electric SUV has been developed in partnership with GM. Hence, the SUV is based on GM's Ultium platform. It is to be noted that this is the same platform used in multiple other electric SUVs like GMC Hummer, Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer. The electric SUV will go on sale in North America as its primary market in 2024.

The Prologue SUV has a "neo-rugged style," according to Honda. The Honda design team in Los Angeles conceptualised the SUV. The SUV's current style and performance in both on- and off-road situations will mirror each other, just as the other vehicles based on the same platform. A prominent black bar at the front, sleek LED headlamps, top-mounted LED DRLs, a sizable faux air dam, and vertically stacked fog lamp housing are some of the vehicle's standout characteristics.

Large 21-inch wheels and a lengthy wheelbase give the side profile of the electric SUV. The Honda Prologue's wheelbase is 203 mm longer and 127 mm wider than that of the new Honda CR-V. Smooth curves can be found on the door panels, and a striking black colour is used for the SUV's cladding.

The interior of the Honda Prologue will feature a unique charcoal and light grey theme that was motivated by the image of new snow on the mountains. The dashboard has a spotless appearance, an 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an 11-inch fully digital instrument console.

Although the Honda Prologue's powertrain specifications have not been made public, they might be comparable to those of the Chevrolet Blazer EV. The projected range of Blazer is up to 320 miles (approx. 515 km). It produces a maximum of 557 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds. Autonomous emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front collision alert, and auto high beams are anticipated to be added to the Honda Prologue.