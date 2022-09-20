Exclusive - In conversation with Qualcomm on vehicle technology: Semiconductors, 5G, AI and more

Until recently, the Indian automotive market was struggling with the production and delivery of vehicles to the buyers, after a global semiconductor shortage caused trouble for automakers. From being mechanical devices to facing supply issues due to semiconductors, vehicles have come a long way. In fact, many experts believe and automobile is an extended gadget that can move from one place to another. But not just semiconductors, modern day vehicles are dealing in 5G, AI, ML and all the mobile technologies you can think of.

We recently got in touch with Uday Dodla, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm India to understand how deep is the influx of these technologies in the modern-day vehicles. Qualcomm is an American multinational corporation headquartered in San Diego, California, that makes semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology including 5G. They are also providing these technologies to various automakers to make today's cars more smart and connected.

Qualcomm’s journey in the automotive ecosystem

Qualcomm’s earliest business was providing satellite-based telematics solutions in the 1980s. In the 90’s as terrestrial communication systems developed, the first ever cellular based telematics was powered by a Qualcomm CDMA platform. Ever since then Qualcomm has been working with automakers on connectivity with 4G and more recently with 5G & Cellular V2X for on-board telematics, safety and connecting cars to the cloud.

Qualcomm’s journey with automakers also included Infotainment and Digital Cockpit platforms followed by ADAS/AD solutions which delivered the computing needs for a wide array of vehicles. Today, we are the technology provider of choice for 23 major car brands worldwide. We are collaborating with global automakers to shape the future of the automotive industry with safer, smarter, and immersive in-vehicle experiences and constantly innovating our automotive solutions portfolio.

We introduced the Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ last year, a suite of platforms which include telematics, connectivity, digital cockpit, driver assistance and autonomy, that will support the automaker ecosystem and accelerate innovation and digital transformation in the industry.

With more automakers embarking on their respective digital transformation journeys, we expect to see continued growth in the use of intelligent, connected components in vehicles. Qualcomm is well-placed to help in shaping this evolution of the automotive industry.

What technologies does Qualcomm have for ADAS?

Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) are designed to increase driver safety while operating the vehicle. These solutions scale from entry tier, such as lane departure warning systems, collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and high beam safety system to full autonomous driving.

Snapdragon Ride is a comprehensive portfolio consisting of a scalable, high-performance central compute and vision system solutions aimed at providing functional safety, driver assist & autonomous functions. In addition to its ability to scale across a wide range of vehicle types, Snapdragon Ride platform’s modularity provides the flexibility to leverage software functionality developed by automakers.

The completion of our acquisition of Arriver™ from SSW Partners, will enhance our ability to deliver open, fully integrated, and competitive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions to automakers and Tier-1 suppliers at scale by incorporating Arriver’s Computer Vision, Drive Policy and Driver Assistance assets into the Snapdragon Ride Platform.

Snapdragon Ride Vision System is an open, scalable, and modular computer vision software stack built on a 4-nanometer (4nm) processing node and supports scalable and flexible deployment options spanning entry-tier front camera applications to higher levels of automation that require comprehensive front and surround-view camera applications.

This allows for common implementation of features and requirements with functional safety/SOTIF support across virtually all vehicle tiers and types. The solution also allows automakers to integrate map crowdsourcing, driver monitoring system (DMS), parking systems, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies and localization modules to support better customization and up-integration.

The Vision system-on-chip (SoC), integrated with the Arriver Vision stack, enables optimized implementation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD).

Is Qualcomm working on autonomous vehicles?

Qualcomm is building autonomous driving (AD) technologies that can scale across all levels of autonomy and enable the creation of both premium solutions and mass-market offerings. We are still in the nascent stages of OEM adoption of AD technologies; however, one recent example is our collaboration with BMW to bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies to BMW Group’s next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) platforms.

BMW’s next generation Automated Driving stack will be based on the Snapdragon Ride Vision system-on-chip (SoC), vision perception and ADAS central compute SoC controllers managed by Qualcomm® Car-2-Cloud services platform.

How do you see 5G in auto sector?

The roll out of 5G is expected to take place by the end of this year given that the spectrum auction is now behind us. 5G will enable fast, ubiquitous, reliable internet connectivity, which is the essential factor for building momentum for connected cars. As automobiles become increasingly future-ready, passengers will be able to drive comfortably and with better entertainment.

Over the next 2-3 years, 5G will enable automakers to enhance the in-vehicle experience with features such as 4K streaming, asymmetrical media consumption across multiple screens, in-vehicle gaming – all requiring high bandwidth and hence 5G.

At Qualcomm, we have been supporting auto makers address the convergence of infotainment and driving systems with the Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, which are highly integrated with virtualization support across multiple hypervisors. This helps automakers meet the increasing complexity resulting from the consolidation of the digital cluster and infotainment domain.

While it will take more time to witness the mainstream effects of 5G in auto – use cases where cars could talk to each other using 5G V2X will also be a key area of innovation. An Ericsson report suggests that the connected automobile market could reach $166 billion globally by 2025. The Indian automotive industry is well into this phase as all the recent vehicle launches have 4G connectivity as a standard feature and future launches under development with 5G.

How important is AI for next-generation vehicles?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming the core innovation of the ongoing automotive revolution. AI, along with 5G and the internet of things (IoT), is one of the crucial elements in the development of next-generation vehicles – a fact that automotive companies are cognizant of and are acting on.

AI finds applications in manufacturing, design, supply chain, production, post-production, ‘driver assistance’ and ‘driver risk assessment’ systems. AI has also transformed after-market services such as predictive maintenance and insurance. AI helps product designers and product development teams to tailor-make future car models to match consumer expectations. On the shop floor, AI-powered robots continually learn manufacturing and designing skills, and work alongside humans in manufacturing automobiles.

Which automakers are you currently working with in India?

We work with all the key Auto OEMs in India, across our product portfolio of Auto solutions, primarily on technologies driving in-vehicle experiences and telematics. Most recently, Mahindra announced the use of our third-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms in their Adreno X 'SmartCore' cockpit domain controller for the Mahindra XUV 700 & the new Scorpio-N.

Customer expectations from modern-day automobile

Consumers today demand more efficiency, safety, new experiences, and services along with greater intelligence and connectivity. Consumers are expecting better and more intuitive in vehicle experiences across price tiers. Vehicles will be anticipated to have dashboards with high-definition graphics and audio, touch and voice-controlled systems and voice communication, better navigation and connectivity.

Automakers are therefore leveraging digital solutions to build connected and intelligent vehicles to meet these growing consumer expectations. There is a growing focus on sustainability for next-gen automobiles and transportation solutions, based on the observed trends in EVs, connected cars, autonomous driving, shared mobility, and electrification.

Adjacent technologies like battery technologies and charging stations will also gain focus as the electric vehicle continues to gain traction among consumers who are looking at sustainable solutions.