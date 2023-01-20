EXCLUSIVE: What is sleep deprivation and how to prevent accidents caused by driver fatigue?

A state of insufficient sleep, encompassing irregular circadian rhythms and intentional or unintentional sleepiness, is referred to as sleep-deprivation. A sleep deprived individual is more prone to accidents, often has impaired neuro-cognitive skills, and is more likely to make errors and poor judgements. Sleep deprivation causes an individual to stay awake for an extended period, which is just as harmful as driving while intoxicated because it impairs reflexes and hand-eye coordination. Considering this, sleep deprivation increases the risk of automobile accidents and occupational injuries.

The quality of sleep a person is getting at home or while travelling has a significant impact on how well they function in their daily life and workplace. The amount and quality of sleep influence how efficiently a person accomplishes their daily goals throughout their working hours. Regardless of the job, whether an individual works through the day or on shifts, getting enough sleep is crucial for their physical health, safety, performance, and productivity.

As per a report by NCRB, the number of traffic accidents in the nation grew from 3,68,828 in 2020 to 4,22,659 in 2021. Most traffic accidents (81,410 out of 4,03,116 cases) occurred between 1800 hrs to 2100 hrs, making up 20.2% of all traffic accidents. When a driver does not get enough sleep, tiredness sets in and impairs their focus on the road in front of them.

Numerous people who are sleep deprived wrongly assume that they can cope well on a few hours of sleep per night for a prolonged period. However, lack of sleep, especially partial lack of sleep, has a significant adverse effect on both physical and mental performance, including driving. Although most individuals are aware of the signs of fatigue, many people continue to underestimate the risks associated with driving while fatigued.

One of most prevalent reasons for consistently driving while fatigued has been found as the sleep apnea syndrome (SAS). Apart from significant health issues, patients with SAS are six times more susceptible to have fatalities. Chronic insomnia, narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome, and periodic limb movement in sleep are additional prominent sleep disorders, which could lead to driver’s fatigue.

Some of the preventive measures that can be taken to avoid driver’s fatigue include:

Scheduling periodic breaks

Significant distance driving calls for regular breaks. Therefore, it is important for drivers to take breaks and refresh to ensure that they can accomplish their schedules efficiently. Every three hours, individuals can take a 20-minute break to relax their legs and engage in some light movement. The heart beats a little faster as people move around or stretch. The absence of breaks can lead to road hypnosis and an altered mental state for drivers. Additionally, an adequate amount of sleep time is to strictly be considered during such travel periods.

Employ relaxation tactics

One of the most significant relaxation techniques to soothe the body and mind includes diaphragmatic breathing. People should give themselves extra time for their commutes if they are experiencing stress before the trip. It is possible that anxiety would impair one's capacity to drive, so it's advisable to stay on the side of safety and take a break to unwind. Consulting a specialist on relaxation techniques and employing mindful strategies can help during driving.

Avoid consumption of alcohol before driving

One of the contributory factors to driving fatigue is alcohol. Alcohol is a depressant and even one drink may cause drowsiness. Alcohol intoxication dramatically increases the probability of being in a collision for drivers. Drunk driving is a serious public health issue and a crime that oftentimes harms innocent bystanders like passengers and pedestrians in conjunction with alcohol consumption.

Employ AI and sensors to detect driver fatigue

A driver's indicators of exhaustion and drowsiness can also be identified by AI-enabled analytics. Through eye movements, they can identify microsleep patterns in the driver. This establishes the likelihood that they would eventually sleep while driving. Yawning and breathing patterns are further signs of exhaustion. This is conducted to spot driver fatigue and warn the driver in time to prevent an incident.

Screening and diagnosing oneself for sleep disorders

If there are symptoms like snoring, unexplained fatigue, tiredness, daytime sleepiness and co-existing conditions like diabetes mellitus, hypertension etc. This should be followed by subsequent treatment to reduce the risk for oneself and others on the road.

The ability to operate during the day is affected by lack of sleep, poor sleep quality, and disruptions to the sleep-wake cycle which can contribute to disturbed sleep and fatigue. The human body requires sleep just as much as it needs food and drink, yet many people do not receive it enough.

National Road Safety Week 2023 is organised every year from 11th January 2023 to 17th January 2023, a period observed to highlight traffic safety and preventative measures for fatal automobile accidents. Drivers should place their health and wellbeing, and the safety of others first, and it is imperative that they undertake precautionary measures to enhance their overall effectiveness on the road.

This article is written by Dr Sibasish Dey, Head, Medical Affairs, South Asia, ResMed. All views are personal.