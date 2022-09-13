Explained - How GPS based system will replace FASTags and reduce toll tax

To reduce long waiting period and traffic jams at toll plazas, the Indian government has come up with a solution. The Government is working on GPS-based toll collection to reduce travel time and replace FastTag. The ministry of road transport and highways is conducting a pilot project for an automatic number plate recognition system (Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras) to enable automated toll collection without stopping vehicles. Union Road, Transport minister Nitin Gadkari stated that the government wants to develop India's public transport system on electricity. With this initiative, two objectives will be achieved: "free flow of traffic on toll booths and pay as per your use."

GPS-based toll collection

The GPS-based toll will further bring down the waiting time as Gadkari says, "With this new technology, we want to achieve two objectives--free flow of traffic on toll booths and pay as per your use." To reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas and charge vehicle owners for the exact distance of cars driven on the tolled highways, Union minister Nitin Gadkari stated that the government is conducting a pilot project for an automatic number plate recognition system.

"The ministry of road transport and highways is conducting a pilot project of automatic number plate recognition system (Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras) to enable automated toll collection without stopping the vehicles. Although that is a considerable improvement in the waiting time, at certain locations, especially near cities, and densely populated towns, there are still some delays at toll plazas during peak hours.

Advanced Traffic Management System

To provide seamless and safe traffic operation, Gadkari said Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMs) is being installed on all newly constructed national highways and existing 4 plus-lane national highways to provide seamless and safe traffic operation. "The ministry aims to implement the Intelligence Traffic System (ITS) on 15,000 km of the national highway by 2024 to strengthen road safety," the road transport and highways minister added.

Last month, Gadkari said that the government is now looking at two options - a satellite-based toll system where the GPS will be there in a car and the toll will be directly subtracted from the passenger's bank account and the other option is through number plates.

Reduced waiting time

While the GPS-based toll collection will eliminate the stopping of vehicles at the toll plazas altogether and collect toll as per the distance travelled, Nitin Gadkari says Fast Tags has helped decongest the Indian roads like never before. As per the minister, during 2018-19, the average waiting time for vehicles at toll plazas was 8 minutes. With the introduction of FASTags during 2020-21 and 2021-22, the average waiting time for vehicles has now come down to 47 seconds.