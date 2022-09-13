‘Best Bolero driver…’ Anand Mahindra reacts to angry elephant chasing SUV in India: Watch video

A few days ago, a video went viral where a few people in a Mahindra Bolero had a close encounter with an elephant. The shocking incident took place in Karnataka’s Kabini reserve where a bunch of people were exploring the reserve in a Mahindra Bolero and the elephant soon started charging at them. The driver, however, maintained his cool while the elephant was chasing them. The video has surfaced widely on social media, leaving netizens shocked. Recently, the video caught the eye of Anand Mahindra and made the business tycoon react.“This was apparently at the Kabini Reserve last Thursday. I hereby anoint the man at the wheel as the best Bolero driver in the world & also nickname him Captain Cool,” read Anand Mahindra’s tweet.

This was apparently at the Kabini Reserve last Thursday. I hereby anoint the man at the wheel as the best Bolero driver in the world & also nickname him Captain Cool. pic.twitter.com/WMb4PPvkFF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 12, 2022

The video has garnered over 1 million views until now. The elephant can be seen charging at the SUV while the driver skillfully drove the car in reverse till the time the elephant stopped the chase. The video has got mixed views from netizens, as some Twitteratis have called the driver skillful and have applauded him for his driving, while others have criticized guests for going too close to the animal.

Also read: 2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted with new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo; 4th SUV after Thar, Scorpio, XUV700

“Awesome handling of the situation, he is a great and experienced driver,” one tweet user wrote. Meanwhile, the other Twitter user laid emphasis on how it's unacceptable to enter into an animal’s space. “What’s commendable in this? You follow it and do not give it the peaceful space in its own territory and you expect it not to attack?