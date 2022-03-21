Explained: Why bumper guards or bull bars on cars are banned in India?

As part of the 2017 ban, the Indian government amended the Motor Vehicle Act in order to prohibit any kind of metal crash guards or bull bars on vehicles. As bull bars are attached directly to the vehicle's chassis, the impact of a collision is transferred directly to the chassis. This makes crumple zones redundant since the full impact is directed toward the occupants. Violations of the rule can result in fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. Some of the reasons why bull bars and crash guards are outlawed in India are as follows:

Pedestrian safety

If a pedestrian collides with a bull guard or crash guard, the likelihood of serious injury and death increases significantly. The reason why bull bars and crash guards transfer force to pedestrians instead of absorbing it is because they are solid and inflexible by design. In contrast, bumpers and grilles are designed to 'give' to some degree, absorbing some force in an impact.

Read also: Tesla employee shares video of EV’s Full Self Driving failure, sacked

Airbag deployment issues

When you install a bull bar in front of your vehicle, you are putting a substantial piece of metal in front of it. As a result, the front airbag sensor may take longer to detect a collision, slowing airbag deployment. It's also possible that as a result, the sensors aren't activated. The airbags are supposed to deploy at the appropriate time. If the airbags do not deploy in time, the driver's head will impact the steering wheel, resulting in a head injury.

Chassis damage

A crumple zone is installed in front of a vehicle to prevent head-on collisions. The energy from a collision is absorbed by crumple zones. When a car is in an accident, the impact of energy and damage to the vehicle is considerably decreased due to the crumple zones, and individuals inside suffer less shock and injuries. The installation of bull bars diminishes the efficiency of crumple zones while also posing a direct hazard to a person's safety because the force is distributed to the chassis.

Changes the driving character of the car

A bull bars can add a significant amount of weight to a vehicle, especially if it is full steel (40kg with a winch, and 65kg without it), which can drastically alter its handling and fuel efficiency. The change in weight and balance of the vehicle will negatively impact vehicle performance, particularly on tyres life and stopping.

Image Source

Live TV

#mute