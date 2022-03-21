Tesla employee shares video of EV’s Full Self Driving failure, sacked

One of Tesla's employees was terminated six days after posting a YouTube video of his fully self-driving car hitting a traffic pylon. Tesla's automobiles are technologically advanced, and they even have self-driving capabilities.

Jon Bernal owns the AI Addict YouTube channel, where he has uploaded multiple videos over the last year showing FSD Beta in action, and his typical use of the technology has stretched the system to its limits.

In one such video, hisTesla Model 3 appeared not to recognize a pole separating the cycle lane from the main road as he went around a corner. The front bumper of his Model Y was slightly damaged when he hit the pole.

Bernal was fired by Tesla after posting the video on YouTube. According to reports, Tesla managers verbally informed him that he had "broken Tesla policy" and his YouTube channel constituted a "conflict of interest". His termination letter, however, did not state the reason for his dismissal.

This is not the first time a Tesla has crashed while employing the FSD feature, there are other videos on the internet showing the FSD failing to take action, resulting in an accident. For example, a Tesla Model Y crashed in Los Angeles on 3rd November, where the car was severely damaged.

After being fired by Tesla, John Bernal has continued to conduct testing on Tesla vehicles owned by others that still have the FSD feature enabled.

