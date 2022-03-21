हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tesla

Tesla employee shares video of EV’s Full Self Driving failure, sacked

In recent months, Jon Bernal has regularly uploaded videos to the AI Addict YouTube channel showing FSD Beta in action, and his typical use of the technology has strained the system to its limit.

Tesla employee shares video of EV’s Full Self Driving failure, sacked
Image for representation

One of Tesla's employees was terminated six days after posting a YouTube video of his fully self-driving car hitting a traffic pylon. Tesla's automobiles are technologically advanced, and they even have self-driving capabilities.

Jon Bernal owns the AI Addict YouTube channel, where he has uploaded multiple videos over the last year showing FSD Beta in action, and his typical use of the technology has stretched the system to its limits.

In one such video, hisTesla Model 3 appeared not to recognize a pole separating the cycle lane from the main road as he went around a corner. The front bumper of his Model Y was slightly damaged when he hit the pole.

Read also: Tata Tigor EV receives a price hike of Rs 25,000; check the new prices here

Bernal was fired by Tesla after posting the video on YouTube. According to reports, Tesla managers verbally informed him that he had "broken Tesla policy" and his YouTube channel constituted a "conflict of interest". His termination letter, however, did not state the reason for his dismissal.

This is not the first time a Tesla has crashed while employing the FSD feature, there are other videos on the internet showing the FSD failing to take action, resulting in an accident. For example, a Tesla Model Y crashed in Los Angeles on 3rd November, where the car was severely damaged.

After being fired by Tesla, John Bernal has continued to conduct testing on Tesla vehicles owned by others that still have the FSD feature enabled.

SOURCE

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TeslaTesla Model 3Model 3Tesla Full Self Driving
Next
Story

Tata Group in talks with Airbus for procurement of A350XWB aircraft

Must Watch

PT7M12S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Update: 8 killed after Russian strike hits Kyiv's shopping mall