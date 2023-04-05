F1 Racer Charles Leclerc Caught On Camera Chasing Thieves In His Ferrari: Watch Video

In Italy, the police department has arrested a total of four in the case of robbery of a luxury watch of Formula One racer Charles Leclerc. Also, a press release has been issued by authorities, which reveals that earlier three men and a woman were taken into custody on April 18, 2022, in Viareggio, Tuscany. As per earlier reports, the incident took place when two suspects approached the racer to click a picture with him when they escaped on a scooter with the exclusive Richard Mille watch. Also, police have released the footage of Leclerc, of him chasing the suspects.

Da Napoli alla Versilia per rapinare orologi di pregio: i #Carabinieri arrestano 4 persone. Tra gli episodi documentati, la rapina di un prezioso orologio compiuta ai danni del pilota Charles Leclerc -> https://t.co/Hdzu5cUe9q pic.twitter.com/0wAIIuPFm1 April 4, 2023

Well, two watches were found in one of the suspects’ houses, however, the authorities haven’t confirmed if any of those belonged to Leclerc. Around 23,000 Euros were also received from the house of the suspect.

The Formula One driver had a tough beginning to the season, where he managed to complete only one out of the three races. Leclerc did come up with a DNF result during the curtain-raiser event which was held in Bahrain, and another one during the recent Australian Grand Prix. Although, he bagged the seventh position in Saudi Arabia - the second race of the season.

Max Verstappen, the defending champion, on the other hand, has shown a dominant side in the races this year by taking two wins, along with second position in three circuits during this year itself. In the Saudi Arabian GP, Sergio Perez (Red Bull) took the first position, keeping Verstappen at the second. Talking of the Fernando Alonso, has helped the Aston Martin team to make podium finishes in all races of the season.