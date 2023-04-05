2023 Kia EV6 To Go On Sale In India Soon, Bookings Commence From April 15

Kia India has announced bringing back its flagship offering in India - Kia EV6. The South Korean brand’s EV will now go on sale in India again after select units of the EV6 were sold in India. Now, the company will start accepting bookings for the Kia EV6, from April 15 onwards. Talking of the last sales run of the EV, it found 432 customers in India, since it was on sale in limited numbers. In fact, the response received for the EV6 was so high that Kia sold more than 4 times the original units allotted for the Indian market. The 2023 Kia EV6 is available in two variants: GT Line and GT Line AWD at an ex-showroom price of Rs 60.95 lakh and Rs. 65.95 lakh respectively.

Mr. Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said "We are thrilled with the response to our first premium EV offering, the EV6, which has established itself as a design and technology marvel and has won multiple awards since its launch. As a symbol of our commitment to electrification and sustainability, the EV6 has created history by becoming one of the best-selling products in its first year. We are proud to be leading the way towards a more sustainable future and will continue to grow the segment to grow our business.”

Park further added, “For this year, we are focussing on importing more products to cater to the audiences who couldn’t get their hands on the premium car last year by expanding our dealer network. We are confident that the EV6 will continue to lead the premium EV segment with its splendid performance in the market.”

Built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6 is a combination of bold design, progressive engineering, innovative technologies, and exciting electric performance. The EV6 delivers impressive performance, ultra-fast DC charging, vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, and a flat-floor interior that utilises sustainable-friendly materials throughout the cabin.

Kia EV6 offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems. The vehicle boasts an ARAI-certified range of 708km, ultra-fast charging capabilities, and a spacious, high-tech interior. Kia EV6 is available in five exciting colours - Runway Red, Yacht Blue, Moonscape, Aurora Black Pearl, and Snow White Pearl. Also, the brand will soon install the 150 kW high-speed charger network from the existing 15 dealerships to all 60 outlets.