Facelifted Kia Seltos expected to launch with panoramic sunroof, design updates

The facelift version of Kia Seltos has been under work for quite some time. The updated version of the midsize SUV has been spotted quite a few times in the automaker's home country. The car is expected to be launched in India in the mid of 2022, right after its global debut.

As per the reports, the facelift Kia Seltos will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. However, the current version of the car features a single-pane sunroof. This feature update can be crucial as Seltos rivalling cars like Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector already have the feature.

While other reports suggest that facelift Seltos will also add the ADAS feature. These features can bring the car up to its competition as others in the same segment already possess them.

The feature updates are expected to isolate the engine while making upgrades to the interior and exterior of the car. Meaning, it is likely to inherit the same engine options consisting of a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine along with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The exteriors can have newly designed headlights, bumpers, taillights, new alloy wheels, among other things. These can be combined with interior upgrades with the upholstery and a few new insertions. The current version of the Kia Seltos is priced between Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom.)

