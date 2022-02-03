Toyota Kirloskar Motors halts booking for THIS car, company regrets inconvenience to customers

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) temporarily halts newly launched Hilux bookings considering various factors impacting the supply amid heavy demand for the model. As per sources, shortage in chip supply is the main reason.

Noting that its premium utility vehicle Hilux has received an overwhelming response from customers within a fortnight of its launch, an official said “In light of various factors impacting our supply, we are unable to meet the heightened demand. Thus, we deeply regret our temporary halt of bookings for the Hilux to avoid any further inconvenience to our customers." The company further said it will continue its best efforts to resume the Hilux bookings at the earliest possible opportunity.

While launching the model last month, the company had commenced bookings with deliveries expected to begin in April, but it did not disclose the price. The model is powered by a 2.8 diesel engine and comes with manual and automatic transmission options. It comes with a 4X4 drive and a water wading capacity of 700 mm, among other safety and convenience features.

The model comes with various first-in-segment features like an electronic drive switch, electronic diff lock, and downhill assist control. It also features 7 airbags, vehicle stability control, and hill assist's control. The automatic transmission (AT) variants generate 204 HP of power and torque output of 500 Nm, while the manual trims generate 204 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque. All variants come with a 4X4 drivetrain enabling customers to engage in off-roading activities.

