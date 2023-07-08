Fact Check: Dealership Overcharging For Triumph Speed 400? Bajaj Issues Clarification

The partnership of British automaker Triumph and Indian two-wheeler maker Bajaj has yielded the first ever product, pricing of which has taken the Indian auto industry by a storm. The Triumph Speed 400 was recently launched in India at a price of Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the first 10,000 buyers will get a discount of Rs 10,000, effectively bringing down the price of the Triumph Speed 400 at Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the Triumph Scrambler 400, on the other hand, will be announced later this year. The new motorcycles mark the brand's entry into the 400 cc segment.

While the market is going gung-ho over the pricing and the collaboration of the automakers, a social media post related to the on-road pricing of the Triumph Speed 400 has created a furore, forcing Bajaj Auto to release a statement. A slew of Twitter post highlighted pricing of the Triumph Speed 400 shared by one of the dealerships. As seen in the image, the dealer is charging more than Rs 1 lakh over and above the ex-showroom price of Rs 2.33 lakh.

cre Trending Stories

Bajaj Auto now says that the pricing is fake and mere rumours as the company has not released the on-road pricing of the motorcycle. Further, the pricing will be issued by 10th July. The purported image shows the on-road price of the bike as Rs 3,38,598, and the price includes RTO, Insurance, Handling Charges among other things.

In a statement, the Indian automaker said, “At Bajaj Auto Ltd., we are committed to our customers and follow the highest standards of transparency, including pricing. We would urge all our customers and media to ignore the rumours doing rounds across various public and social media platforms related to the on-road pricing of the new Triumph Speed 400. The company has not released any on-road price guidelines and the same would be in line with its other products and industry norms. This will be issued by 10th July."

"Speed 400 has been launched at ex-showroom price, Delhi at INR 2.23 lacs for the first 10,000 customers post which it will move to its regular price at INR 2.33 lacs ex-showroom. State-specific ex-showroom and on-road pricing will be released closer to delivery,” the statement adds.

Triumph Speed 400

The Triumph Speed 400 is powered by a brand-new 398cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection and liquid cooling, a four-valve DOHC cylinder head, and a crankshaft power these motorcycles. The engine is tuned to produce 40 PS of maximum power and 37.5 Nm of maximum torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. There are three two-tone paint schemes of the Speed 400 - Carnival Red, Caspian Blue, and Phantom Black - each prominently featuring a Triumph tank graphic.

Triumph Speed 400: Competition

The Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X enter the much-in-demand 400-500 cc category, the same segment as the Royal Enfield Himalayan and upcoming RE Scram, 411, Yezdi Scrambler, and the newly launched Harley Davidson X440, made in partnership with Hero Motocorp. It is to be noted that the Triumph Speed 400 will be available at Triumph dealerships only by July 2023 and the Scrambler 400 X by October this year.